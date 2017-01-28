News & Announcements
Latest News
-
January 28, 2017
PC(USA) Stated Clerk opposes order banning refugees’ entry into U.S.This afternoon, the Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, II, Stated Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), issued a statement opposing President Trump’s executive action on immigration. Full Story
-
January 28, 2017
Stated Clerk opposes order banning refugees’ entry into U.S.
From Office of the General AssemblyLouisville—
Yesterday President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allegedly protect the nation from terrorists entering the United States. In practice, however, this order serves to further harm those who are the very victims of terrorism, genocide, religious and gender-based persecution, and civil war.
Right now, across the globe, there are families grabbing their bags and clinging to each other as they tearfully flee the home they love, the home they never wanted to leave, because home is no longer safe. And many, after being fully vetted by a legal refugee entry process, are not being allowed to enter the U.S. and are being wrongfully detained at airports across the country.Full Story
-
January 28, 2017
Celebrate, Remember, Share: PHS marks milestones in 2017
Presbyterian Historical Society column
From Office of the General Assembly—Presbyterian Historical Society ->Philadelphia—
Each new year brings us forward in time; 2017 also takes us back.
The calendar for the next twelve months presents an impressive number of historic celebrations and significant remembrances closely linked to Presbyterianism in America and around the world. At the Presbyterian Historical Society (PHS) we’ll be connecting these commemorations to the society’s service ministry using our 2017 theme: Celebrate, Remember, Share.Full Story
-
January 27, 2017
Presbyterian Committee on the Self-Development of People opens national meeting
-
January 27, 2017
APCE attendees encouraged to ‘Be still and know that I am God’
-
January 27, 2017
Seminarian reflects on 2017 College Conference at Montreat experience
-
January 27, 2017
God, give me the faith to go
-
January 26, 2017
Deadline for Young Adult Volunteer applications approaching
-
January 26, 2017
“One Church, One Book” aims to jumpstart discussions about race - Korean
-
January 26, 2017
APCE annual event begins in Denver with charge to find God in the chaos
-
January 26, 2017
Answering God’s call to India, China and the U.S. Civil Rights Movement
-
January 25, 2017
Faith leaders speak out against President Trump’s executive orders on immigrants and refugees
-
January 25, 2017
Southern states begin clean up following weekend of tornadoes
-
January 25, 2017
Members of suburban Memphis congregation join Women’s March on Washington
-
January 25, 2017
Congregational Ministries Publishing launches 2017-2018 online catalog
Blogs:
-
Our blog has moved!
Published December 5, 2016
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
-
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
From Prep 4 Min
-
This blog has moved
Published June 9, 2016
This blog has moved.Full Story
From Daily Offerings