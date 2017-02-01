News & Announcements
Latest News
-
February 1, 2017
Top ten ‘spiritual and ethical’ films of 2016Like other film critics, each year I compile a Top Ten Films list once the major films open at last in my city in “fly-over” Ohio. As in other years, my list differs greatly from others because the criteria are not primarily aesthetic, but spiritual and ethical. Full Story
-
February 1, 2017
New Books for the Lenten Season
From Presbyterian Publishing Corporation
Two new resources for Lent are now available from Westminster John Knox Press. A Way other than Our Own by Walter Brueggemann and The Sign and the Sacrifice by Rowan Williams provide a fresh perspective for the season, allowing you to reflect and connect in a new way.Full Story
-
January 31, 2017
SDOP National Committee fine-tunes work to better serve communities in needThe National Committee of the Self-Development of People wrapped up its first meeting of the year by voting to re-configure some of the processes of completing its work. Reduced giving and the retirements of nearly half the SDOP staff in 2016 have prompted the committee to make changes to better meet the needs of communities seeking assistance. Full Story
-
January 31, 2017
Trabajadores en misión de la IP(EE.UU.) visitaron la Iglesia Presbiteriana de Venezuela
-
January 31, 2017
Menaul School receives $1.5 million gift
-
January 31, 2017
Okra Abbey ‘cultivating community’ in New Orleans’ Pigeon Town neighborhood
-
January 30, 2017
APCE presents awards, engages in holy humor worship
-
January 30, 2017
Líderes religiosos se declaran en contra de las órdenes ejecutivas del Presidente Trump sobre inmigrantes y refugiados
-
January 30, 2017
A ‘gem’ of a conference center director to retire on January 31
-
January 30, 2017
Self-Development of People National Committee meeting looks to the future
-
January 28, 2017
PC(USA) Stated Clerk opposes order banning refugees’ entry into U.S.
-
January 28, 2017
Stated Clerk opposes order banning refugees’ entry into U.S.
-
January 28, 2017
Celebrate, Remember, Share: PHS marks milestones in 2017
Presbyterian Historical Society column
From Office of the General Assembly—Presbyterian Historical Society ->
-
January 27, 2017
Presbyterian Committee on the Self-Development of People opens national meeting
-
January 27, 2017
APCE attendees encouraged to ‘Be still and know that I am God’
Blogs:
-
Our blog has moved!
Published December 5, 2016
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
-
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
From Prep 4 Min
-
This blog has moved
Published June 9, 2016
This blog has moved.Full Story
From Daily Offerings