News & Announcements
Latest News
-
January 25, 2017
Faith leaders speak out against President Trump’s executive orders on immigrants and refugeesA group of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith leaders joined together on Wednesday afternoon to express opposition to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees. The new president issued the orders to curb immigration by increasing border security and curtailing the acceptance of refugees from other countries such as Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen. Full Story
-
January 25, 2017
Southern states begin clean up following weekend of tornadoesResidents along the deep south and Gulf Coast have begun to dig out from the damage left behind following an outbreak of tornadoes over the weekend. From January 21 through the 23, as many as 29 tornadoes swept across six states, leaving as many as 20 people dead, hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed and scattered power outages through out. Full Story
-
January 25, 2017
Members of suburban Memphis congregation join Women’s March on WashingtonPresbyterian Women were among an estimated 3.3 – 4.6 million people who rallied at Women’s Marches across the country Saturday to advocate for women’s rights, access to affordable health care, protection for immigrants and racial minorities and, for many, against a newly inaugurated President who has bragged of sexual assault and made misogynistic statements. Four women from Farmington Presbyterian Church in Germantown, Tennessee, joined approximately 600,000 marchers in Washington, D.C., to add their voices to this chorus. Full Story
-
January 25, 2017
Congregational Ministries Publishing launches 2017-2018 online catalog
-
January 25, 2017
New GA-mandated LGBT resource now available
-
January 24, 2017
PMAB Governance Task Force reports progress
-
January 24, 2017
Detroit pastor is keynote speaker at Compassion, Peace and Justice Training Day
-
January 24, 2017
Meeting space—or lack thereof—is key to ‘Missing Peace’
-
January 23, 2017
Decades-long missionary dream begins in Malawi
-
January 23, 2017
Church is called to “radical discipleship” in the face of “empire,” WCC visitors tell PC(USA) leaders - Korean
-
January 23, 2017
“One Church, One Book” aims to jumpstart discussions about race
-
January 23, 2017
World mission leader tapped for immigration advocacy position - Korean
-
January 23, 2017
Ministry is not about success but faithfulness
-
January 23, 2017
La Comisión Camino Hacia Adelante de la Asamblea General traza su camino de avance
-
January 20, 2017
Church is called to “radical discipleship” in the face of “empire,” WCC visitors tell PC(USA) leaders
Blogs:
-
Our blog has moved!
Published December 5, 2016
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
-
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
From Prep 4 Min
-
This blog has moved
Published June 9, 2016
This blog has moved.Full Story
From Daily Offerings