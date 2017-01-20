From Office of the General Assembly—Ecumenical Relations

Louisville

Early Christians spread the gospel in the shadow of the Roman empire—and Christians today are called to meet a resurgence of fascism and racism with something more powerful: the good news of God’s love.

This was the message leaders of the World Council of Churches’ Commission on World Mission and Evangelism brought Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) ecumenical and world mission staff at the Presbyterian Center in Louisville on January 19.