News & Announcements
Latest News
-
February 3, 2017
Frank Yamada named executive director of ATSMcCormick Theological Seminary President Frank M. Yamada has accepted the position of Executive Director of the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) and will begin in that role on July 1. He has announced that he will resign as President of McCormick effective June 30, 2017. Full Story
-
February 3, 2017
1001 New Worshiping Communities ready to help with training, discernment and one-on-one coachingApplications for the 2017-18 1001 New Worshiping Communities apprenticeship and residency program are being accepted through March 1. Full Story
-
February 2, 2017
José Luis Casal es nombrado Nuevo director de Misión Mundial PresbiterianaLa Agencia Presbiteriana de Misión anunció que el Rvdo. José Luis Casal será el nuevo director de Misión Mundial Presbiteriana. Casal comenzará su puesto en Louisville en abril. Full Story
-
February 2, 2017
US House votes down anti-corruption measure
-
February 2, 2017
Beyond bingo: The changing face of older adult ministry
-
February 2, 2017
Church Glorious seeks to engage in cross-cultural ministry
-
February 2, 2017
Secretario Permanente se opone a la orden que prohíbe la entrada de los refugiados a los EE.UU.
-
February 2, 2017
Stated Clerk opposes order banning refugees’ entry into U.S. - Korean
-
February 2, 2017
Celebrate, Remember, Share: PHS marks milestones in 2017 - Korean
Presbyterian Historical Society column
-
February 1, 2017
Presbytery of New York City urges president to rescind order on refugees
-
February 1, 2017
José Luis Casal named new director of Presbyterian World Mission
-
February 1, 2017
Top ten ‘spiritual and ethical’ films of 2016
-
February 1, 2017
New Books for the Lenten Season
-
January 31, 2017
SDOP National Committee fine-tunes work to better serve communities in need
-
January 31, 2017
Trabajadores en misión de la IP(EE.UU.) visitaron la Iglesia Presbiteriana de Venezuela
Blogs:
-
Our blog has moved!
Published December 5, 2016
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
-
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
From Prep 4 Min
-
This blog has moved
Published June 9, 2016
This blog has moved.Full Story
From Daily Offerings