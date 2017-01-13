News & Announcements
January 13, 2017
Fort Worth Presbyterian church vandalizedIn an apparent random act of violence, the education wing of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth, Texas was extensively vandalized last Saturday evening. Officials believe the vandals gained entry to the building by breaking windows around 8:00pm and then continued their rampage until 4:20am Sunday when a church steward arrived and startled them away. Full Story
January 13, 2017
MLK Weekend: A Call to Action - Korean
몬트리트 컨퍼런스 센터는 50여 년 전에 몬트리트에서 열린 크리스천 액션 컨퍼런스 (Christian Action Conference)에서 연설한 마틴 루터 킹 주니어 (Martin Luther King Jr.) 목사를 기념하는 3 일간의 컨퍼런스(2015년 8월)의 주제로 킹 박사의 미완성 의제 (Unfinished Agenda)를 개최했습니다. 이 회의는 “인종차별주의, 빈곤, 전쟁, 그리고 유물론”에 반대하는 킹목사의 유산과 이 분야에서 여전히 수행해야 할 과제를 검토한 것입니다.
그가 사망한 시점에서 킹 박사는 가난한 백성 캠페인 (Poor People 's Campaign)에 종사했습니다. "시민 인권(civil rights)에서 인류 인권(human rights)시대로의 전환"을 알린 킹 박사는 모든 인종과 민족의 가난한 사람들로 구성된 워싱톤에서의 캠페인과 새로운 행진을 조직하기 시작했습니다. 랄프 애버나티(Ralph Abernathy) 목사의 말에 따르면 행진은 "모든 인종의 가난한 사람들의 곤경을 극적으로 표현하고 더 나은 삶을 기다림에 지쳐있음을 분명히 알리기"위해 고안되었습니다. 테네시 멤피스에 있는 청소부 노동자들의 공평한 임금을 주장한 킹 박사의 동맹은 그가 암살당하기 전 노동자들을 지원하기 위해 Memphis를 두 차례 여행 중이었습니다Full Story
January 13, 2017
Talkin’ ’bout my generationDoes coming of age in a particular era decisively shape people’s values, habits and personalities? Yes, say some analysts. Full Story
January 12, 2017
MLK Weekend: A Call to Action
January 12, 2017
Worship service focuses on Human Trafficking Awareness
January 12, 2017
PC(USA) signs on to climate and justice letter to President-elect Trump
January 11, 2017
Seminary students serve up a hot cup at College Conference
January 11, 2017
Human Trafficking
a worldwide scourge that deserves our attention
January 11, 2017
Human Trafficking: From 'word association' to 'world association'
January 10, 2017
PC(USA) pastor receives high honors from Korean government
January 10, 2017
World mission leader tapped for immigration advocacy position
January 10, 2017
Presbyterian churches near Fort Lauderdale offer pastoral support following airport shootings
January 10, 2017
PC(USA) leader supports Pennsylvania congregants who have chosen to remain in the denomination despite schism - Korean
January 9, 2017
Comisión Camino hacia Adelante establece proceso para fomentar participación
January 9, 2017
Way Forward Commission establishes process to encourage engagement - Korean
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
