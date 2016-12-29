News & Announcements
December 29, 2016
Presbyterians Today to publish under new schedule, add two columnsThe Rev. Susan Washburn, interim editor of Presbyterians Today, says the periodical is looking forward to a few changes in the new year as it seeks to more effectively engage readers and celebrate the good news of Christ’s work in the people and churches of the PC(USA). Full Story
December 29, 2016
Launching intentional communities for young adults is ‘game changer’ for PC(USA)Coming of age in New Zealand, Paul Humphreys innately understood that nation’s special, spiritual connection with the land. Full Story
December 28, 2016
A complete baptismPresbyterians believe that baptism envelops our lives as Christians. As part of the covenant community, we baptize children as they grow into their faith. Full Story
December 28, 2016
From North Carolina to Scotland: Earth Care Congregation partnership reaps benefits
December 27, 2016
The final frontier
December 27, 2016
General Assembly Way Forward Commission charts its own way forward - Korean
December 27, 2016
‘Ringing’ in the New Year… on a smartphone
December 25, 2016
General Assembly Way Forward Commission charts its own way forward
From Office of the General Assembly—222nd General Assembly (2016)
December 22, 2016
PC(USA) call for prayer for the Democratic Republic of the Congo
December 22, 2016
Host family program gives international students a ‘home away from home’ at Christmas
December 22, 2016
Not quite right: Drains, toilets, and the truth about Christmas
December 21, 2016
PC(USA) synod executive Street-Stewart recounts trip to Standing Rock
December 21, 2016
The roughest journey: Out of the darkness, again and again light appears
December 20, 2016
Presbyterian congregations continue work in communities impacted by water crises
December 19, 2016
Presbyterian Mission Agency Board renews De La Rosa’s contract
Blogs:
Our blog has moved!
Published December 5, 2016
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
PCC Responds to September 2016 BCE
Published September 14, 2016
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
-
This blog has moved
Published June 9, 2016
This blog has moved.Full Story
