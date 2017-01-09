News & Announcements
January 9, 2017
Way Forward Commission establishes process to encourage engagement - Korean
웨이 포워드 위원회, 참여를 장려하는 과정수립
미국 장로 교회의 총회 ‘앞으로 갈 길’ 전권위원회는 관심 있는 미국장로교 그룹이나 개인으로부터 초기 대화와 제안을 받는 절차를 발표했다. 온라인 양식은 위원회가 교단 전체의 사역 및 구조에 대한 지속적인 분별을 위한 영역을 식별하도록 돕기 위해 고안되었다.
이 양식은 영어, 한국어 및 스페인어로 제공되지만 위원회는 어떤 언어로도 제출할 수 있다. 위원회는 작업의 기간과 범위를 인식하여 2 월 28 일을 제출 마감일로 설정했으며, 제출 마감일은 2,000 단어로 제한된다.
12 월 중순 뉴욕의 Auburn Seminary에서 처음으로 만난 이후, 위원회는 교회 전체의 진솔한 대화에 적극적으로 참여해 왔다. 커뮤니티가 전체교회의 구조와 직원 배치에 대한 비전을 개발함에 따라 ...Full Story
January 9, 2017
Real life ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician is longtime Presbyterian“Hidden Figures”—the movie about a group of brilliant female African-American mathematicians that aided NASA during the space race—took the second spot at the box office in its first weekend of wide release, narrowly bested by “Star Wars: Rogue One.” The movie features the story of Katherine G. Johnson, a longtime Presbyterian and 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee. Full Story
January 9, 2017
Way Forward Commission establishes process to encourage engagement
The General Assembly Way Forward Commission of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) has released its process for receiving initial communications and suggestions from any interested PC(USA) groups or individuals. The online form is designed to assist the commission in identifying areas for continued discernment about the ministries and structure of the national denomination.
The form is available in English, Korean, and Spanish, although the commission will accept submissions in any language. Recognizing the timeframe and scope of their work, the commission has set February 28 as a deadline for submissions, which are limited to 2,000 words.Full Story
January 9, 2017
Kaur issues call to ‘revolutionary love’
January 9, 2017
Presbyterian Panel study shows Presbyterians agree on the centrality of Christ for salvation
January 6, 2017
Presbyterian representation drops slightly in 115th US Congress
January 5, 2017
Roberts preaches message of radical diversity at College Conference at Montreat
January 5, 2017
Cuban born pastor prays for continued hope and reconciliation for his homeland
-
Presbyterian Disaster Assistance response team visits site of Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire
-
More than $1 million saved by moving ordination exams online
January 4, 2017
Former Mother Emanuel pastor opens second day of College Conference at Montreat
January 4, 2017
Registration is open for Compassion, Peace and Justice Training Day
January 3, 2017
College Conference attendees are challenged to move ‘Beyond Babel’
January 3, 2017
Ghost Ranch operations transfer from PMA to National Ghost Ranch Foundation
December 29, 2016
Presbyterians Today to publish under new schedule, add two columns
In January 2015, the Theological Education Fund moved to the Presbyterian Foundation. To better unify our communications with our friends, supporters, seminary graduates and all Presbyterians, we’ve moved our blog to the Presbyterian Foundation website. You can find our new blog here.Full Story
At a previously scheduled meeting on September 8-9, 2016, the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries' Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) had extended discussion about the results of the most recent Bible Content Examination (BCE). The following is their response to concerns about the exam from across the church, issued with the concurrence of the full PCC:
As part of its regularly scheduled fall meeting, members of the Executive Committee of the Presbyteries’ Cooperative Committee on Examinations for Candidates (PCC) gave extended time and discussion to reviewing the results of the September 2, 2016, Bible Content Examination (BCE) along ...Full Story
This blog has moved.Full Story
